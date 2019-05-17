South African dies in Dubai plane crash

A South African is one of four people killed after a small plane crashed about 5km to the south of Dubai International Airport on Thursday night, UAE authorities have reported.

The name and personal details of the SA national are yet to be revealed as the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) carries out an investigation.

"An accident involving a small plane with four passengers occurred, [that] caused the death of the pilot and his assistant. The relevant teams are on the scene," the Dubai Media office tweeted.

According to local media reports, the plane came down at approximately 19:30 local time (17:30 SA time), killing a pilot, a co-pilot and two passengers, BBC reported.



Flights were reportedly delayed and diverted as the airport - one of the world's busiest, based on international passenger traffic - was closed for 45 minutes.

US engineering and aerospace company Honeywell told BBC it had hired Flight Calibration Services and the DA42 plane for work in Dubai.

Honeywell said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by today's plane crash in Dubai, and our heartfelt condolences are with the victims' families. The plane was not owned or operated by Honeywell but by a third party engaged by Honeywell. We are waiting for more details."

This is a developing story.

