 

South African public outraged as source of #Listeriosis outbreak is revealed

2018-03-05 14:01

Cape Town - South Africans have expressed shock, outrage and fear after the government narrowed down the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak in South Africa to an Enterprise Foods facility.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the recent outbreak was traced to Enterprise's Polokwane facility after several children presented with gastroenteritis in Soweto earlier in the week.

Read: Listeriosis: EFF warns education authorities to check pupils' food

Motsoaledi said polony was a definite source of the disease. However, he warned that products such as Viennas, Russians, Frankfurters, other sausages and cold meats which are not typically cooked, could also be affected due to the risk of cross-contamination.

READ: No polony: Everything we know so far about the listeriosis outbreak

Here is how South Africans have reacted to the news:


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    listeriosis  |  health  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Listeriosis: 'It was for the children's lunches, now I have to throw it away.'

2018-03-05 15:47

Inside News24

 
/News
'My trust in this brand is completely broken' - Enterprise consumer
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 