South African public outraged as source of #Listeriosis outbreak is revealed

Cape Town - South Africans have expressed shock, outrage and fear after the government narrowed down the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak in South Africa to an Enterprise Foods facility.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the recent outbreak was traced to Enterprise's Polokwane facility after several children presented with gastroenteritis in Soweto earlier in the week.
Motsoaledi said polony was a definite source of the disease. However, he warned that products such as Viennas, Russians, Frankfurters, other sausages and cold meats which are not typically cooked, could also be affected due to the risk of cross-contamination.
Here is how South Africans have reacted to the news:
