 

South Africans don't support feuding parties - DA's Makashule Gana

2019-10-19 09:46

Tshidi Madia

DA leader Makashule Gana inspects the Dube Hostel in Soweto. (Jabu Kumalo, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

DA leader Makashule Gana inspects the Dube Hostel in Soweto. (Jabu Kumalo, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As many speculate over which DA leader will replace former federal council chairperson James Selfe, the party's chairperson of the members of provincial legislatures network Makashule Gana has called for an honest reflection on the state of the party.

The DA, which is the second largest political party will hold a federal council meeting over the next two days, which will ultimately decide on the future of the party.

"We must reflect properly on issues South Africans are facing, the meeting should not be about ourselves," said Gana.

READ | DA showdown: The Iron Lady vs the Bull of Bedford

Former leader Helen Zille, who once withdrew from active politics will face off with current federal chairperson Athol Trollip, federal deputy chair Mike Waters and acting federal council chair Thomas Walters for the crucial role, often described as the political CEO of the party.

According to party insiders Waters, who is seen as a close ally of Zille's is expected to withdraw from the race at the last minute out of fear of splitting her votes.

"South Africans don't support parties that are fighting amongst themselves," said Gana, warning that the recent bickering between leaders which has often split out into the public domain should come to an end.

Dismal showing

On the role of federal council chair Gana said the party's panel review report commissioned by the party following a dismal showing at the 2019 polls, should guide delegates' discussions in making their decisions about who should take over the crucial role and assist in moulding the party towards its future.

Zille is seen to represent the liberal bloc in the DA, seeking to return the party to its old values, while Trollip, who is a close ally of current leader and Zille's successor Mmusi Maimane are seen to be more in favour of a progressive outlook that seeks to embrace their vision of one South Africa for all.

"We are going to have a conversation first, look at the review, what it says, the things it proposes and out of there, based on the DA we want to see perhaps it will become easier to choose what kind of leader can speak to that particular vision," said Gana.

"We need to be open to raise issues and to be persuaded otherwise," he continued.

When asked about the idea of an early elective conference, which seems to have support from both Maimane and Zille's supporters, Gana said the entire organisation needed renewal.

He said he was in favour of "congresses" not just a single congress of national leaders but for branches and all structures of the DA to also relook at their different leaders and determine if they are still fit for purpose.

The DA's federal congress wraps up on Sunday after a new federal council chairperson is elected.

Read more on:    da  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Limpopo farmer will get his farm from government but is now dealing with land occupiers

2019-10-19 08:03

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:46 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Sir Lowry's Pass 05:57 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-18 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 