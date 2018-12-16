South Africans must 'capture the state and make sure it works' - Ramaphosa

South Africans must take
ownership of the state and make it work for their benefit, President Cyril
Ramaphosa said on Sunday while speaking at Reconciliation Day celebrations in
Mthatha, Eastern Cape.
"This is a new era, it
is no longer the era of state capture – it is an era of the people capturing
the state…and making the state work better for them," said Ramaphosa, addressing
the crowd gathered at the Walter Sisulu University Stadium.
"You must capture the
state and make sure that it works for you," he declared.
During his address,
Ramaphosa also weighed in on land reform, saying that it would ensure
reconciliation.
"Land reform…is key to
furthering reconciliation in our country and is central to eliminating
inequality in our country.
"Far from being a
measure that will fuel tensions or set race relations back…accelerated land
reform has the potential to improve the goodwill between the people of our
country."
'There is sufficient land'
On the flip side, cautioned
Ramaphosa, "failure to resolve the land issue in a just and equitable
manner will threaten the stability of our democratic nation."
"There is sufficient
land in South Africa for all of us so that we can work the land."
He said that by ending an
era of arrogance, entitlement and privilege, "I am sure we can foster
reconciliation".
Ramaphosa also commented on
the "few" South Africans who wanted to take the country backwards by
insulting different groups and showing bias using "vile names" and
making racist comments.
"We must be a nation
of people who respect one another…who see beauty in one another...because we
are all beautiful," he declared.
Yet, he added a caveat
later, saying that reconciliation was certainly not "just hugging each
other and telling each other that we love each other" – instead it needed
to be defined by concrete changes such as reducing poverty and inequality and
providing jobs.
"The progress must be
real," he declared.
SA drifting apart - DA
Meanwhile, other
politicians also weighed in with comments on Reconciliation Day.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane
queried whether South Africans were drifting further apart rather than coming
together.
"We must ask ourselves
today: How quickly are we reconciling as a nation, and are we even still moving
in the right direction? Because at times it feels like we are drifting further
apart from each other," Maimane said in a speech prepared for delivery at
a Reconciliation Day event held in Eldorado Park in Johannesburg.
He said while laws were
about to fight structural racism – South Africans now needed to deal with their
attitudes to each other.
"We must find better
ways of listening to and hearing each other."
The EFF released a
statement on Reconciliation Day in which it focused on land.
"It is only following
the successful motion of the EFF in Parliament, that the true response to the
battle of the Blood River has been finally constituted," the party said in
a statement.
"Race relations
between black and white people can only be sustainable once the land question
has been resolved."