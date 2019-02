Citizens have offered their skills in the fight against corruption - barely a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his plans to set up an investigating directorate within the office of the new National Directorate for Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

During the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said he and new National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, had agreed there was an urgent need to establish the unit within her office to deal with serious corruption and associated offences.

"I will soon be promulgating a proclamation that will set out the specific terms of reference of the directorate.

"In broad terms, the directorate will focus on the evidence that has emerged from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, other commissions and disciplinary inquiries."

It would identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute, and would also recover assets identified as the proceeds of corruption.

National Prosecuting Authority head of communications, Bulelwa Makeke, told News24 that when she got into work on Friday morning, she had already received a few CVs.

People had emailed her to say that they wanted to be part of the investigating directorate. Some professionals, such as lawyers, had offered their services for free.

"It's just amazing that not even are the terms of reference out and already people are interested," she said.

"It is not like there is a formal invitation. People are feeling this is an opportunity [they] want to jump into."

While many were comparing the unit to the Scorpions, she said this was a new unit and it was important to wait for the terms of reference.