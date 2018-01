On Thursday, President Donald Trump questioned why the US would accept any more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than from Norway.

This came after two senators presented details of a bipartisan immigration deal which was rejected by Trump.

South African social media users did not take Trump's remarks laying down and lashed out at him on Facebook and Twitter.

See the reaction here:

If this is “shithole” then don’t know what good is

1. Johannesburg

2. Nairobi

3. Kigali

4. Abuja pic.twitter.com/FGodSwuqa9 — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) January 12, 2018

When Trump and friends talk about the 'immigrant problem' they mean the people with skin that isn't white problem. For some reason immigrants from Europe, like his own wife, are not a problem. — Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) January 12, 2018

It’s ok, Donald Trump. I’ll take my shithole country over yours any day. ???? — Dayawolf ?????????? (@ShamiDaya) January 12, 2018

Donald Trump says Africans live in shit-hole countries & we shouldn’t be allowed in the US. He forgot how America was built using slaves from Africa. Many countries became rich by exploitating our natural resources, this is how they thank us. Oprah must just run for President. — Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) January 12, 2018

A warm good morning to everyone except Donald Trump. Love to everyone from "shithole" South Africa ?????? — Grant Caswell (@TheGrantC) January 12, 2018

What makes Africa such a shithole? Our diverse cultures? Who wants immense culture that results in opening our minds. Our people? Who wants warm, diverse people. Wildlife? There's Disney's Animal Kingdom&zoos for that! Our resources? Who needs gold, platinum, copper and diamonds. — Ujjal (@ujjal_valjee) January 12, 2018

If I had to choose between my “shithole country” and a country where Trump rules, I think I’ll stay right here. — Kerry Tedder (@KeshaTedder) January 12, 2018

Then don’t trade with ‘shithole’ countries #Trump. But naahhh ! That wouldn’t work for you ne ? — SueRose46 (@SueRose46) January 12, 2018

I've been reading about Trump's latest insult this morning. I'm so glad that I live in one of the countries he refers to as a "shithole". I would far rather live here than there, despite our big problems. That oxygen thief has set America back so far, it is incomprehensible. — Lee-Anne (@LeegallyRed) January 12, 2018

Oh no! Another terrible sunset last night in this Shithole pic.twitter.com/Q0qviZgEGT — iAmkate (@kateinvestigate) January 12, 2018

Here’s the view from my flat in this #shithole country... love South Africa ?? pic.twitter.com/JDttKt4We0 — H11? (@HelevenEleven) January 12, 2018