 

South Africans take to social media to mourn Mam' Winnie

2018-04-02 21:28

Amanda Khoza

It was no surprise that South Africans took to social media platforms on Monday afternoon when news broke of the death of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who was known as the Mother of the Nation.

An hour after the news broke, Twitter was abuzz with ordinary South Africans expressing their love and gratitude, while others spoke of their dislike of the late icon.

This is what they had to say:

Journalist Mpho Lekaje spoke about what he had learned from the struggle icon: "When I met Winnie Mandela at her Soweto home, she asked me to continue doing stories that change South Africa for the better. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to spend a bit of time with her. Rest in peace. #WinnieMandela #WinnieMadikizelaMandela."

'Rest In Peace, my friend'

LadyX#GuguLami @ladyxoncocals tweeted: "mama wesizwe! My mother just burst out in tears because you kept her strong through solidarity confirmed! Your struggle gave her courage to withstand torture&losing her unborn child in the 72 days she was kept in a dark cell!!! Thank you #winniemandela Mbokoto You Love on In Us."

'Her courage and determination was unwaivering'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, through the party's official acount, tweeted: "As the EFF we are deeply saddened by the passing of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela because of all the struggle stalwarts, she was one of the people who was not ashamed to be seen with the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters."

Prominent filmmaker Anant Singh, in a statement, said his family was saddened and shocked to hear the news.

"She was a remarkable woman who kept the flame of the liberation struggle burning in South Africa while Madiba and his comrades were in prison.  She truly lived up to the title of 'Mother of the Nation.' 

"She endured the brunt of the apartheid regime’s harshness at its worst. Her courage and determination was unwaivering."

Singh said he was fortunate to have visited Madikizela-Mandela recently and, when they met, she had appeared to have been in good spirits.

"I enjoyed a delightful conversation that spanned the politics of the day and family. She remained a steadfast activist, and an independent thinker who never waived from her principles, and was always committed to the cause of our people. South Africa has lost a giant," Singh said.   

Madikizela- Mandela died peacefully at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday. She was 81.

Mam' Winnie was a voice for the voiceless - Ramaphosa

2018-04-02 20:30

WATCH | 1936 - 2018: The life and times of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
