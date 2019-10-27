 

Soweto man killed after car crashes into his shack while he was sleeping

2019-10-27 19:44

Jeanette Chabalala

The scene of the accident. (Netcare 911 via Twitter)

A man who was asleep at his home has been killed after a car crashed into his shack, Gauteng paramedics said. 

The incident happened on Impala Road in Soweto, in the direction of Protea Glen, spokesperson for Netcare paramedics Shawn Herbst said. 

Herbst said paramedics responded to the incident around 06:12 on Sunday morning. 

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the vehicle leaving the road crashing through an informal settlement.

"The driver had gone through a shack where an adult male had been sleeping."

Herbst said, when paramedics assessed the scene, they found that the man who had been sleeping had sustained fatal injuries. The man was declared dead on scene. 

Herbst said authorities were on scene to investigate.  

