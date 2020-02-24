 

Soweto man to appear in court for allegedly beating child, 4, to death with a belt

2020-02-24 16:48

Canny Maphanga

Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Soweto man will appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for allegedly beating his four-year-old daughter to death.

The 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

"The child had bruises all over the body," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 on Monday.

The child was only taken to the clinic hours after the alleged assault. Doctors, however, said by that time the four-year-old had already died.

IOL reported Sandile Gwayi, the Communication Manager for the Johannesburg health district, said the child was taken to the Chiawelo Clinic and it was established that she was beaten with a belt.

"The child had bruises on the upper body, chest, back and neck. She also had cuts on the lips and arms," Gwayi told the publication.

The clinic then called the police and the man was arrested and charged with murder.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Miner dies at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 16:55 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Milnerton 16:55 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-23 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 