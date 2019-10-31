 

Soweto mob turns on alleged robber, setting him on fire after businessman murdered

2019-10-31 19:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

Soweto residents attacked a suspected robber and set him alight on Wednesday after he and another man allegedly killed a local businessman.

They allegedly robbed a businessman in Mapetla, Soweto, of an undisclosed amount of money before opening shooting him.  

"It is reported that a business owner in Mapetla, Soweto, was accosted by two unknown armed males who robbed him at gunpoint of his cellphone, liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters in a statement.

"The suspects allegedly shot at the businessman multiple times. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

"It is further alleged that community members chased after the suspects, apprehended one and killed him by setting him alight. The police recovered an unlicenced firearm with no serial number, a cellphone and a wallet allegedly belonging to the businessman." 

She said police have launched a manhunt for the second suspect.

"The second suspect is still at large and the police have appealed to anyone who can assist with information about his identity and whereabouts to contact the Moroka police," added Peters.

The police have also called on members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"No amount of anger can justify any act of criminality," said Peters.

johannesburg  |  vigilantes  |  crime
