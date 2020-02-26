 

Soweto residents propose a R150 monthly fee to pay off Eskom debt

2020-02-26 16:46

Ntwaagae Seleka

Protesters in Soweto early on Tuesday morning.

Protesters in Soweto early on Tuesday morning. (Ntwaagae Seleka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Residents of Soweto have offered to pay Eskom a monthly flat rate of R150 to keep their lights on.

The suburb owes Eskom an estimated R18bn in unpaid electricity bills. 

Scores of Soweto residents clad in ANC regalia were joined by their counterparts from Orange Farm, Ivory Park, Alexandra and Diepsloot as they marched from Uncle Tom's hall in Orlando West to Eskom's offices in Diepkloof on Wednesday.

The march, led by City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, was dominated by elderly residents who chanted slogans as they walked.

Among the songs they sang was Asibadali ugesi ngoba asinamali (We don't pay for lights because we don't have money).

Makhubo promised residents the City would be meeting with ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe as well the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to address blackouts in Soweto and other areas.

Makhubo said residents were complaining about access to reliable electricity and dealing with extended periods of load shedding because Eskom was not sticking to its own schedules.

The South African National Civic Organisation's (Sanco) greater Johannesburg secretary, Atwell Kama, said residents were tired of being abused by Eskom.

He added the power utility should allow residents to pay a R150 monthly flat rate to settle their debt, adding they could not afford R6 500 to pay Eskom to reconnect their houses.

Kama said Sanco was worried Eskom's infrastructure within the City was old and not capable of meeting the residents' demands.

"During the winter season, many substations are not functioning as expected. Some of them are old and some of them are overloaded. Mini substations can't provide the adequate supply of electricity due to the high demand … some of our people have been switched to prepaid meters despite the majority of them being unemployed and pensioners, and as a result they have illegally connected themselves.

"Residents can't afford electricity, and some are illegally connected because they are unemployed. Some survive on social grants. Eskom is not a profit-making business but an institution to provide services to the masses," said Kama.

Read more on:    eskom  |  geoff makhubo  |  johannesburg  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Omotoso's lawyer pokes holes in witness' testimony, statement

2020-02-26 16:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Truck carrying cement crashes into 17 cars, several people injured
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:43 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:38 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
R420K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-02-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 