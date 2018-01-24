 

Soweto taxi driver in hiding after road rage shooting

2018-01-24 05:55

Jenni Evans

Taxis. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Johannesburg - Soweto police are searching for a taxi driver implicated in a road rage punch-up and shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Mpande Khoza said a taxi driver and another motorist had apparently been cutting each other off in traffic before they got out of their vehicles near the Mofolo South Clinic and had a "boxing fight".

The taxi driver went to his taxi and pulled out of a firearm, and shot the motorist in the shoulder, stomach and hip.

He then abandoned his taxi and disappeared in bushes nearby.

The other driver was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he was in a serious condition.

The police are on the lookout for the taxi driver, who they think has gone into hiding with the help of people close to him.

Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact Colonel Japie Van Wyk on 084 587 4049 or on 011 527 0000 during office hours.

