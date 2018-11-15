 

SPCA opens case against driver who 'deliberately' killed two Egyptian goslings

2018-11-15 21:14

Jenna Etheridge

A motorist was caught on camera driving over Egyptian goslings in the Cape Town CBD on Friday. (Supplied)

A motorist was caught on camera driving over Egyptian goslings in the Cape Town CBD on Friday. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A motorist accused of deliberately running over and killing two Egyptian goslings in the Cape Town CBD last week has been identified and traced, the SPCA said on Thursday.

"We can confirm a case has been opened [on Wednesday] with Cape Town central police," said Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham.

READ: Capetonians rally to assist SPCA case against man who 'deliberately' killed two goslings

Western Cape police confirmed that they were investigating the animal cruelty case.

Abraham said they had strong evidence and it was now in the hands of the police to decide whether to lay charges and make an arrest.

The incident, involving a grey Mazda, was captured on video on Friday and caused a large outcry on social media.

Distressed

A passer-by had been filming a family of Egyptian geese - two adults and six goslings - which were crossing the road at the intersection of Spin and Adderley streets when the motorist drove over them, allegedly intentionally.

The animals had used a pedestrian crossing.

The SPCA dispatched representatives to the scene to retrieve the remains of the goslings, which would have been taken in for a post-mortem and used for evidence. But the remains had already been disposed of by the time they arrived.

Abraham said the adult geese were very distressed at the time and did not want to leave the scene.

"Egyptian geese are particularly bonded with their young," she explained.

Capetonians rallied to support the SPCA with the case.

A forensic videographer offered expertise for any court appearances free of charge and others said they would help with a private prosecution if the State chose not to proceed with the case.

"We have had such great support... it says a lot about Cape Town and the community," Abraham said previously.

"While one person may have no heart, there are so many others rallying together and saying that this is not right and we need to do something."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    spca  |  cape town  |  animal abuse  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land Expropriation: EFF brings ANC's recommendation to constitutional review committee

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Family taken hostage during hijacking
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 14 2018-11-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 