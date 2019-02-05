SPCA seizes 45 dogs from show judge, breeder

One of the animals seized from a show dog judge and breeder (Supplied)

Forty-five dogs, many with serious health problems, have been seized from the Benoni home of a "well known" show dog judge and breeder, the SPCA said on Monday.

The Benoni SPCA will open a case of animal cruelty against her once they had finished compiling a docket, manager Vicky Finnemore told News24.

The process took time, because they had to wait for vet reports and photos.

When inspectors from the Benoni SPCA first visited the breeder's premises last week, they were told that only 15 dogs were on the property.

The inspectors saw around that number of "healthy-looking French poodles" in the garden, according to a statement.

The breeder, however, refused to allow the inspectors into her home, so they returned on Thursday with a search warrant.

That was when inspectors found a further 30 dogs hidden inside. These included French poodles, cocker spaniels, Maltese poodles and cockapoos (mix between a cocker spaniel and a poodle).

Photos from the raid showed dogs locked in small cages. Quite a few of the dogs had visible health problems.

"Many appeared at first glance to be well groomed, but beneath the surface serious health problems were found on the animals, including ear infections, dental disease, ulcerated tumours, eye infections, hip dysplasia, skin infections and several were underweight," the statement read.

Animal lovers reacted with shock at the news on social media and donations have been pouring in to assist with veterinary costs.

"We just had someone send pounds [as a donation]. People are coming together for these dogs, so we are very happy about that," said Finnemore.

"We have already started sending some dogs for surgery."

None of the animals are up for adoption at present. Once the matter reaches court, a magistrate will decide their fate.

Finnemore urged citizens to educate themselves on where their dogs and puppies were coming from before buying.

Details for anyone wishing to donate:

SPCA Benoni - Ref CB

First National Bank

Account Number: 54475778429

Branch Number: 252605

Account Type: Cheque/Current Account.

Our Swift code for foreign transfers is FIRNZAJJ.



Another method is by SMSing SPCA to '49040' at a cost of R15.00, network and admin fees apply.

Some of the dogs being taken away from the property in Benoni (Supplied)

