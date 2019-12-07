 

SPCA team saves 3 dogs from drain in Cape Town

2019-12-07 20:05

Jenna Etheridge

Dogs rescued from drain in Heideveld (Supplied by Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

Dogs rescued from drain in Heideveld (Supplied by Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A team from the Cape of Good Hope of SPCA got more than it bargained for this week when it responded to reports of a dog stuck in a drain, only to find three dogs in distress.

Once he realised the rescue in Heideveld, Cape Town, was going to be a bit trickier, field officer Farrent Dlula called for help and was assisted by Inspector Carina Bodenstein and trainee field officer Aldine Soutter.

"We believe they might have fallen into the canal and while trying to escape became lodged in the drain. All of the dogs were underweight and scared but appeared to not have suffered any injuries," the organisation said.

Once they were removed from the drain, the dogs were brought back to the SPCA in Grassy Park to recover.

The animal welfare organisation thanked the person who took the time to call and alert it.

Those who would like to report any animals in distress in Cape Town can contact the SPCA on 021 700 4158/9 or after hours on 083 326 1604.

(Supplied by Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

Dog stuck in a drain in Heideveld. (Supplied by Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

Read more on:    spca  |  cape town  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | Traditional healer rescued after being trapped for 5 days on Limpopo mountain

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Sea Point drowning: Three teens memorialised at funeral service
Traffic Alerts
Your Saturday Lotto results 0 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 