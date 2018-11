A motorist was caught on camera driving over Egyptian goslings in the Cape Town CBD on Friday. (Supplied)

The SPCA is hot on the heels of a motorist who killed two Egyptian goslings in the Cape Town CBD on Friday.

"We can confirm that the incident did take place. A passer-by was filming a family of Egyptian geese, - two adults and six goslings- who were crossing the road at the intersection of Spin Street and Adderley Street, when they were allegedly intentionally run over by the driver of the vehicle," Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said.

She said the SPCA was in the process of tracing the owner of the vehicle and would open a criminal case.

Abrahams added that, shortly after the incident was reported, the SPCA dispatched representatives to the site to retrieve the remains of the goslings, which would have been taken in for a post mortem and used for evidence. But the remains had already been disposed of by the time they arrived.

However, she said they would use the evidence of provided by those who witnessed the incident and others who took pictures and videos.

Among those who posted the incident on social media was WCED ministerial spokesperson Jessica Shelver, who described the incident as "heartless".

Shelver posted on Facebook that the driver bumped into the geese purposefully.

Abrahams said witnesses said that they tried to prevent the man from driving away.

She encouraged people who witnessed such gruesome incidents to report them to the SPCA.

