The Bloemfontein Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has welcomed the guilty verdict for a man who slaughtered a dog, after it had been hit by a car.

Earlier this year, Buti Didi found the dog lying on the side of the road after it was involved in an accident. He used a broken bottle to kill the dog.

READ: Men investigated for allegedly beating, stabbing baby seal (Warning: Sensitive content)

The SPCA said it rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the police.

"The South African Police Service was at the scene with Didi. Didi admitted that he had slaughtered the dog alive. He added that he was very hungry and when he saw the dog, he could only think of fresh meat that he had been craving," Bloemfontein SPCA spokesperson Tebogo Maswanganye said in a statement.

Animal cruelty

Maswanganye said they found chicken nuggets, two slices of brown bread and milk in his bag.

A case of animal cruelty was opened against Didi and he has been held in police custody since April 13.

ALSO READ: SPCA, fire department work together to rescue terrified dog from a well

The Batho Magistrate's Court in Bloemfontein found Didi guilty of animal cruelty on October 15.

If Didi is unable to pay the bail amount of R1 000, he will have to stay in jail for three months.