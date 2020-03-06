 

Speaker orders removal of Parliament brigadier who obstructed journalist and MPs

2020-03-06 15:59

Chantall Presence

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise. (PHOTO: Deon Raath)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has given instructions for a senior police official to be booted from the parliamentary precinct after she prevented MPs from entering the National Assembly ahead of last week's budget speech and obstructed a journalist from doing his job.

In a letter to the parliamentary Press Gallery Association, dated Thursday, 5 March, Modise said she brought the complaints from opposition MPs and News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber to the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

READ | Ramaphosa 'shocked' to find journalists in Tuynhuys

"I also gave a specific directive for the member of the SAPS, who reportedly harassed several members, and may have also been involved in the incident involving Mr Gerber, to not perform duties within Parliament's precincts forthwith," Modise said.

"There was an undertaking to treat members of Parliament and the public with respect and to co-operate with Parliament's security personnel."

READ | Police watchdog commits to major policy change

The speaker said every effort would be made to ensure that the rights of the media and members of Parliament were protected.

Gerber, who laid intimidation and assault charges against the brigadier concerned on Monday, welcomed Modise's actions.

"I look forward to continuing to do my work without fear and favour at Parliament. I believe it is important for journalists to do their work at the people's Parliament without interference."


Read more on:    parliament  |  cape town  |  police
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mpumalanga man gets two life sentences for raping two young girls

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Coronavirus is now in SA after patient zero found in KZN - so what now?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:50 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Langa 15:34 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 