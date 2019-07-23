 

Special award for Cape Town cops who drove 1700 km in personal vehicle to fetch missing man

2019-07-23 18:32

Tammy Petersen

Constable Emile Farao, Warrant Officer Michael Daniels and Jane Daniels. (Supplied)

Constable Emile Farao, Warrant Officer Michael Daniels and Jane Daniels. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A police officer who, in his personal capacity, drove from Delft to eSwatini to bring home a man who had been missing for six years, has made good on his promise to maintain their friendship after their 1 700km trek last month.

Warrant Officer Michael Daniels spent hours with Denzil Daniels as they travelled back for two days to return the mentally challenged young man to his home in Cape Town.

Denzil, who has since been admitted to Eerste River Hospital for observation, is still in contact with Michael, who pops in to visit him in his free time.

"I said this would be a relationship I would maintain, so that is what I will do," the police officer told News24.

Denzil disappeared in 2013. After searching for him for years, his family held a memorial service in 2016, believing he had died.

But in June, Michael received a call from the eSwatini police.

They had searched a man found scratching through bins in the landlocked monarchy. In his pocket, officers found a piece of paper containing a Delft address - the very address from which Denzil went missing six years ago.

Realising that Denzil’s overjoyed mother, Jane, didn’t have the means to fetch her son, Michael and Constable Emile Farao – who deal with Delft’s missing persons cases – took it upon themselves to bring the man, they refer to as the prodigal son, home.

The two tried to find funds to cover a road trip to get Jane to the border, until Pastor Charles George, the chairperson of the Delft community policing forum, stepped in and co-ordinated efforts. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers also assisted by covering the travel and accommodation costs of the trip.

The two officers, Jane and one of her friends set off on June 27 in Michael’s Golf 7. The next day, Jane wept as she finally held her son in her arms again.

Premier Alan Winde

Warrant Officer Michael Daniels, Premier Alan Winde, Constable Emile Farao and Jane Daniels. (Supplied)

Little is known of how Denzil ended up in eSwatini, Michael says.

"He is very confused and can’t give straight or understandable answers. I still don’t know how he got there or what happened to him while he was missing."

Nevertheless, he goes to visit Denzil in his personal time to chat, while he and Farao are regular visitors at Jane’s Delft home.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, in his State of the Province Address, paid tribute to the two police officers for going beyond the call of duty to reunite Daniels and his mother.

The officers received awards in recognition of their commitment to their work and for "helping to build relationships with the community they serve".

Michael said he is honoured by the gesture.

"It was a privilege to be there. When the premier introduced us and called for us to stand, people clapped so long, it felt like 20 minutes. We were so proud."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saps  |  alan winde  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MPs slam Eskom appropriation bill as just another lifeline for failing entity

2019-07-23 16:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Happy Monday for four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-07-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 