Special council meeting for motion against Trollip to resume next week

The Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting that was supposed to hear a motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip is expected to resume next Tuesday.

There are several motions that have been tabled, including votes of no confidence in Trollip, council speaker Jonathan Lawack and chief whip Werner Senekal, as well as the removal of all political portfolio heads.

In addition, there is a motion for the rescission of a council decision to dissolve the deputy mayor post and vote for a new deputy mayor.

The meeting, which was initially scheduled for the March 29, was abandoned after it degenerated into chaos over a dispute about the order of items on the agenda.

Lawack postponed the meeting "indefinitely" and walked out of the council chamber.





The matter, however, spilled over into the general council meeting as opposition parties continued to argue over the matter.

It was finally agreed that the special council meeting would proceed within 14 days so that core compliance issues scheduled for the general council could be dealt with.

The meeting is now scheduled to reconvene at 10:00 on April 10, the city council announced.

The issue of the order of the agenda is expected to be a bone of contention again after a notice of the meeting instructed councillors to bring along the original agenda because it will not be reproduced.