Black First Land First (BLF) members led by Andile Mngxitama and Zanele Lwaini protest in Centurion. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Senior police sources say that the Serious Organised Crime unit is looking at whether or not it can investigate and charge Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.

Mngxitama's comments at a rally in Potchefstroom in the North West at the weekend have drawn scores of complaints.

"You kill one of us, we will kill five of you. We will kill their children, we will kill their women, we will kill anything that we find on our way," Mngxitama reportedly said.

The Democratic Alliance's Joe McGluwa laid a charge against Mngxitama at the Potchefstroom police station on Monday. The party has also reported the BLF and its leader to the Equality Court and the Human Rights Commission.

The SA Human Rights Commission has received multiple complaints through its social media and traditional platforms.

Mngxitama has stood by his controversial comments.

However, it is understood that the police are seeking legal advice on whether or not the BLF leader can be charged with inciting violence.

The Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says officers are looking at the complaints.

"At this stage the unit is seeking legal advice to ascertain if there are prospects of a criminal investigation. Already there are charges or complaints that have been laid with various organizations to pursue the same issue," he said.