 

Specialists sent to school where 190 pupils fell ill

2019-10-18 16:21

Canny Maphanga

The Gauteng Department of Health has sent specialists to investigate an incident at Nomini Primary School, south of Johannesburg, where 190 pupils fell ill.

"As of this morning (Friday), close to 190 learners from Nomini Primary School were attended to at Stretford Community Healthcare Centre after presenting symptoms of stomach cramps and vomiting," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement.

This update comes after several primary school pupils in Orange Farm were treated for stomach cramps and vomiting after allegedly eating sweets from a local hawker on Thursday.

The department said in a statement that the number of affected pupils had been updated. On Thursday the department said 300 pupils had fallen ill. 

About 300 Gauteng pupils fall ill after allegedly eating sweets from local hawker

According to the department, it is suspected that the pupils became sick after eating the sweets from the hawker. 

Some parents took their children home on Thursday and 62 pupils were transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, 50 to Lenasia South Hospital and 27 to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital.

"Parents are still bringing their children to the clinic to be checked as a precaution.

"In the meantime, a team of school health specialists has been sent to the area to monitor the situation and conduct further investigations," Kekana said.

