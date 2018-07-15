Speedster caught driving at 238km/h was 'late for a funeral'

A man who was arrested after being caught driving his
Mercedes Benz at 238 kilometres per hour claimed he was running late for a
funeral, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety said on Sunday.
"The Gauteng Traffic Police’s High Speed Unit arrested
a 33-year-old male on the N1 freeway to Limpopo near Murray Hill on…[Saturday]
morning," said departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.
He was travelling at nearly double the maximum speed limit
for the highway of 120km/h.
"The self-employed man claims he was late for a funeral
in Limpopo."
The speedster was taken to Hammanskraal police station.
He will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court this
week on charges of reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the
prescribed speed limit.
Morwane said the department was concerned about the
consequences of reckless driving, as most fatal crashes were caused by such
scenarios.
"Despite all the warnings that speed kills, motorists
continue with the deadly driving attitude," Morwane said.