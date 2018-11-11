 

Spooks called to order while Ramaphosa probes State Security Agency

2018-11-11 17:47

Jenni Evans

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba (Supplied)

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Presidency blasted State Security Agency staffers on Sunday, ordering them to conduct themselves with integrity following a report that some officials are undermining the new SSA minister during the operational review he ordered.

"While the review process unfolds, political responsibility for the SSA remains with Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and management and staff at the agency are expected to conduct themselves with the requisite responsibility, respect and integrity," it said in a statement. 

The Sunday Times reported that the review of operations and its finances has some staffers alternately undermining SSA Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba in defence of blocs formed during the presidency of Jacob Zuma, or accusing her of having political motives. 

In the statement, the Presidency repeated much of what it said in its announcement of the formation of the panel in June, chaired by former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi.

The other members of the panel include former spy boss Barry Gilder, Professor Jane Duncan, Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Professor Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo, Murray Michell, Basetsana Molebatsi, Siphokazi Magadla, Andre Pruis and Silumko Sokupa.

Its mandate is capacity and organisational integrity of the State Security Agency in the light of its duty to provide intelligence on possible threats to South Africa's safety, its people and its Constitutional order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier shifted SSA director-general Arthur Fraser to the Department of Correctional Services. This was seen as the first move in overhauling the agency which was battling allegations of corruption.

READ: Ramaphosa launches high-level investigation into State Security Agency 

Although not confirming the specifics such as re-vetting as reported by the Sunday Times, the Presidency said the panel's terms of reference are to "identify all material factors that allowed for the development of some of the current challenges within the agency, so that appropriate measures can be instituted to prevent a recurrence".

"The panel has been established to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation."

The Presidency said the panel will present its report to Ramaphosa in due course. 


Read more on:    ssa  |  dipuo letsatsi-duba

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng traffic officer shot, husband killed in home invasion

2018-11-11 16:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Dancing to a new tune at the Hillbrow music school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 10 2018-11-10 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 