 

Sports Minister Xasa 'appalled' by Moses Mabhida stadium chaos

2018-04-22 10:52

Paul Herman

Police react to crowd violence during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Anesh Debiky, Gallo Images)

Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa has strongly condemned the violent scenes seen at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday following a Nedbank Cup semi-final tie.

Chaos erupted at the venue in Durban after angry fans invaded the pitch following Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Free State Stars, dumping Chiefs out of the cup.

Fans could be seen storming the field, hurling chairs and beating security officials. One female security guard was injured as a result of the scuffle with fans.

Police had to use teargas and stun grenades to disperse unruly fans.

WATCH: Chaos at Moses Mabhida Stadium after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup

Minister Xasa said the Premier Soccer League and stadium management must provide answers on what happened at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"We can’t wait for another person to die before we act. How did supporters manage to storm the ground and endanger people's lives? Football is a beautiful game and I can't idle while few supporters are making a skunk of our game," Xasa said on Sunday.

The continued incidents made a mockery of the SASREA ACT when it came to security.

"While still looking into reinstating the committee of enquiry into the FNB stampede, then this happens. This validates my view that an investigation must happen, so that we fully understand areas of weakness in sport security."

Violence could never be a solution no matter how frustrated fans might feel, Xasa continued.

"We must make football a family sport. Supporters must always know, you win some and you lose some. After all sport is about win or lose."

Stadium Management South Africa on Sunday registered its "grave concern" over the gruesome assault of the female security guard. Due process must be followed to get to the bottom of it.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Kompela meanwhile resigned as a result of the incident.

Read more on:    tokozile xasa  |  durban  |  violence  |  protests

2018-04-22 07:35

WATCH: Calm restored in Mahikeng - police on high alert
