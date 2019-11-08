Springbok hero 'Beast' aims for greener, and golder, pastures

Tendai Mtawarira, better known as "Beast", will be focusing on his directorship and business interests in Fidelity Security Group now that he is retired.

"I've managed to have one boot in the business world. I'm actually one of the directors in the security group. I have a good plan in place after retirement," he said on Friday.

Mtawarira was part of the Springboks' trophy tour which saw tens of thousands of Durbanites visit the elated squad on Friday through their trophy tour.

He said that he was thankful for all that rugby had done for him.

"I have the pleasure of being involved in Fidelity Security Group in the last eight years. But I am so grateful for this journey that I've had. Wearing the Springboks and Sharks jerseys was an honour."

Mtawarira said there was a possibility that he could still play overseas.

"I retired with a lot of peace in my heart. It is the way I wanted it to go. For now, this is my final decision to leave SA shores and maybe look at an opportunity overseas. I am content and so happy."

'This really means a lot'

Mtawarira said he was also happy to see the turnout in Durban.

"It is incredible to see the number of fans out in the streets. I want to thank KwaZulu-Natal for coming out in their numbers and sharing this special achievement that the Springboks have done in Japan."

He added: "This really means a lot. Thank you so much for your support, it is truly overwhelming."

Speaking on the last few moments of the final against England, Mtawarira said it was nerve wracking.

"I was on the bench and it was tense. But we believed in what Rassie (Erasmus) brought to the table. We worked hard and kept believing. The tries came and it wasn't a surprise."

He said that Erasmus had been a huge factor in the team's victory.

"Thanks to Rassie, we all aligned as a team. He is the most honest coach I had in my whole career."