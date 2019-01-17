Former Springbok returns dismantled golf club, claiming it was 'lost and found'

Two golf clubs, one of them dismantled, were returned to the Stellenbosch Golf Club on Thursday by a man who claimed the items were "lost and found".

The former Springbok rugby player has been identified as the same former rugby player who, along with a woman, was captured on CCTV on Wednesday allegedly stealing a driver and a putter that belonged to club members, Grant Gainsford and Louis Swanepoel.

Golf club general manager Chris van der Merwe told News24 that the security guard at the main entrance identified the driver who dropped off the clubs on Thursday as "the same person he saw yesterday".

Gainsford's driver had been dismantled – only the head was returned and the shaft was missing.

The man claimed he "picked it up" and wanted to return it. When directed to lost and found, he insisted on leaving it with the security guard at the main gate before driving off, Van der Merwe said.

He added that theft charges had nevertheless been laid at the Stellenbosch police station and all available footage and photos had been handed in as evidence.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the matter was under investigation and said no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, Gainsford said he viewed footage of the alleged theft and immediately recognised the former Springbok, Western Province and Lions player because he was an avid rugby fan.

"I actually feel sorry for the person suspected of doing this, honestly," Gainsford admitted.

Clips seen by News24 showed the man, who wore a peak cap, and a woman leaving through the front door of the club at around lunch time on Wednesday, both carrying clubs.

They had ostensibly earlier told a staff member that they were "just looking around".

Attempts to get hold of the former rugby player were fruitless.