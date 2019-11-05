Springboks bus parade: Here's where to catch a glimpse of the world champions

Sport24's Lloyd Burnard chats to chief writer Rob Houwing after the Springboks secured their third Rugby World Cup title after defeating England. WATCH

Siya Kolisi lifts the Web Ellis Cup after the Boks beat England 32-12 in the world cup final on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup winners the Springboks will begin their five-day trophy parade on Thursday, starting in the capital city, Pretoria, on Thursday and ending off in the Mother City, Cape Town, on Monday.

And you can catch a glimpse of the country's heroes if you can make it to one of these five cities.

The Boks, now the world's best team after convincingly beating England 32-12 in the final on Saturday, are expected to arrive on a number of flights from Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and vice-captain Handre Pollard will be among those who arrive on Tuesday, with SA Rugby saying that their arrival time had been moved to 19:00 due to technical difficulties in Sydney.

The Boks not only arrive with the Web Ellis Cup, but with the bragging rights of being named World Rugby's Team of the Year; Erasmus as Coach of the Year and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit as Player of the Year.

After the game on Saturday, Kolisi dedicated the win to the many South Africans who had supported the squad. Indeed, even throughout the tournament, both coach and captain made it a point to always acknowledge the support back home.

Now, South Africans will have a chance to see the Boks during the trophy parade:

Pretoria, Thursday, 7 November (10:00 – 11:00)

- Enter Tshwane via N4 (Witbank Freeway)

- Turn left in Gordon/Jan Shoba

- Right into Burnett Street

- Left into Park Street

- Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld

- Right into Lynnwood via Areyeng route through Sunnyside

- Right into Paul Kruger Street, around Church Square

- Right into Madiba Street

- Stop at Tshwane House to meet the mayor

- 14th Avenue via Sisulu Street

Johannesburg, Thursday, 7 November (13:30 – 14:15)

- N1 Western Bypass. Take M1 to Smit Street

- Take exit 12 from De Villiers Graaff highway/M1

- Continue on Smit Street Drive to Simmonds Street

- Team stops at FNB Offices

- Right into Anderson Street

- Left to Soweto highway/M70

Soweto, Thursday, 7 November (15:00 – 16:00)

- Bara to Maponya mall

- Straight along Chris Hani to Koma Road and Jabulani Mall

- Bolani Road to Hector Peterson Memorial

- Drive down and join Klipspruit Valley Road

- Drive behind Orlando Stadium

- At the traffic light turn right

Durban, 8 November (10:00 – 12:00)

- Depart from City Hall

- Follow Anton Lembede Street

- Right on Joseph Nduli Street

- Right on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street

- Left on Stalwart Simelane Street

- Left on Braam Fisher

- Right on Samora Michel

East London, 9 November (10:00 – 14:00)

-Depart from City Hall

- Follow Oxford Street

- NY Express

- Turns into Mdantsane Access Road

- Spine Road

- Left on Jiba

Port Elizabeth, 10 November (10:00 – 13:00)

- Depart City Hall

- New Brighton

- Kwazakhele-Wolman Stadium

- Zwide

- Motherwell Peace Park

- Uitenhage

- Green Acres Mall

Cape Town (Langa), 11 November (10:00 – 11:00)

- Jakes Gerwel Drive

- Left on Washington Street

- Left on Bhunga Ave

- Left Ndabeni Street

- Into Rhodes

- Back onto Washington Street

Cape Town, 11 November (11:30 – 13:00)

- Depart from City Hall

- Darling Street, right into Adderley Street

- Along Adderley, left turn into Strand Street

- Up Strand Street and left into Long Street

- Along Long Street, right into Buitensingel

- Up Buitensingel and right into Loop Street

- Right into Hans Strijdom Avenue

- Left turn into Heerengracht at the Fountain Circle

- Right turn into Hertzog Boulevard