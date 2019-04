The first of April traditionally brings with it pranks and jokes, with journalists often getting in on the gag and many publications running spoof articles that have readers gasping in disbelief.

In an era of fake news, however, the practice has lost some steam. In fact, April Fools' reports and fake news are first cousins, say researchers, according to this report by Sunday World.

The researchers reportedly found that April Fools' hoax stories, when compared to genuine news, are generally shorter in length; use more unique words; use longer sentences; are easier to read; refer to vague events in the future; contain more references to the present; are less interested in past events; contain fewer proper nouns; and use more first-person pronouns.

In light of throwing caution to the wind, many news outlets, News24 included, opted not to publish April Fools' content, but some chose to have a laugh.

These were some of the gags that fooled consumers of news on April 1:

Springboks to be renamed 'The Zebras'

TV news outlet eNCA reported that the Springboks would now be known as "the Zebras", and claimed to have exclusive pictures of the new national kit, that would debut at the World Cup in September. Photoshopped images showing the new jersey, "a skin-tight black and white jersey, with a grey collar" were also published.