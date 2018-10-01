'Springs monster a psychopath and sadist, can't be rehabilitated' - psych report

A Springs man accused of abusing five children while keeping them captive for more than a decade, appears in court. (Mujahid Safodien, AFP)

The man dubbed the "Springs monster" is psychopathic, a sadist, and unlikely to be rehabilitated.

Forensic psychologist Bronwyn Stollarz on Monday testified in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that the man has no insight into the severity of his deeds, lacks remorse and blames others, including his children, for the violence and sexual assault he was convicted of inflicting on them. The man cannot be identified to protect the identity of his children.

On August 16, Judge Eben Jordaan found the man guilty of raping his eldest daughter, who was 16 at the time, the attempted murder of his then 11-year-old son, defeating the ends of justice, obstruction of justice, five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect.

He was also found guilty of dealing in drugs and the possession of drugs. His advocate, Anneke van Wyk, indicated on Monday that the man would not be testifying in his own defence.

The man was arrested on May 23 after his son ran to a neighbour for help. At his house in Springs on the East Rand, police discovered that the man and his wife had been severely abusing their children.

Stollarz was responsible for compiling a psychological evaluation and report on the man.

Man suffered abuse as a child

She told the court there were "numerous factors" that contributed to him committing the crimes, including low intellectual ability and suffering abuse as a child.

This abuse includes being assaulted by his own father, being sexually molested by a friend of his father and being bullied in school.

"He has a long history of violence, including his father using objects to harm him," Stollarz said.

A former SA Police Service forensic psychologist, Stollarz testified that she had interviewed many perpetrators of violence throughout her career and said she had never come across a person with "less insight into his deeds or the consequences thereof".

State advocate Jennifer Cronje put it to Stollarz: "He will always be a psychopath. That is not going to change."

Stollarz agreed. "Sadism is a character trait and it will not go away," she added.