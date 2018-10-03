'Springs monster' to be sentenced today

The ‘Springs monster’ is seen in the gallery during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier)

The man known as the "Springs monster" will be sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of abusing his five children for 10 years.

He was found guilty on charges of rape, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, obstruction of justice, five counts of child abuse and five counts of child neglect.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identities of his children, was found guilty on August 16 of raping his teenage daughter and the attempted murder of his 11-year-old son, as well as severely abusing his children.

His ex-wife was also found guilty of child neglect, drug possession, obstruction of justice and defeating the ends of justice.

In court on Monday, Judge Eben Jordaan indicated that the sentence was likely to be "lengthy".

Lacks insight

The man was also found guilty of possession of drugs and drug dealing.

He was arrested in 2014 after his son ran to the neighbours for help.

Former police forensic psychologist Bronwynn Stollarz told the court on Monday that the man lacked insight into his deeds or the consequences thereof - more so than any other perpetrator of violence she had interviewed in her career.

She agreed with a statement made by state prosecutor, advocate Jennifer Cronjé, that the man would "always be a psychopath".

Although the man has apparently "found the Lord" in jail and has not committed any acts of violence since being incarcerated in 2014, Stollarz said there was still a high risk that he would repeat his behaviour if released.

His children also "hate" him, and the psychologist said that seeing him and their mother would render psychologist progress made by the children "null and void".

The court heard that while the man said he was sorry, he did not show any remorse.

The man's eldest daughter, now 20, told YOU on Monday that the children now want to move on with their lives. A family friend reportedly said they did not want to see the parents "get off scot-free".

In an affidavit, the boy, now 15, said he hates everything about his father.

"He never loved me. I wish I could get another surname because I want nothing to do with him. I don't want to be his son," the boy said.

The children were severely abused, and were kept locked in the house with no friends and no schooling. The eldest daughter was also exposed to pornography and suffered rape and sexual abuse on several occasions.

