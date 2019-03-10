Spy Wars: Report reveals how Zuma's man at SSA helped build parallel network

Former president Jacob Zuma's
key man in the abuse of the State Security Agency (SSA), over and above
ministers Siyabonga Cwele and David Mahlobo, as well as former DG Arthur
Fraser, was Thulani Dlomo, the former head of Special Operations at the agency.
Until recently, Dlomo served
as the ambassador to Japan, a position Zuma handed him in April 2017. President
Cyril Ramaphosa recalled Dlomo last month, two months after he received the Mufamadi
panel report.
The ministry of
international relations confirmed to News24 that Dlomo has since returned to
South Africa and that he is "awaiting further instructions".
Dlomo was appointed to head
up Special Operations in 2012, three years into Zuma's devastating presidency, which
over nine years oversaw the destruction of capacity at key state institutions,
including the South African Revenue Service (Sars), the Directorate for
Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)
and the South African Police Service (SAPS).
During his presidency, South
Africans were also subjected to a loss of hundreds of billions of rands through
state capture, a term used to describe the wholesale looting of state coffers,
particularly by the Gupta family, who Zuma counts among his friends.
The paths of destruction
cross in one example mentioned in the report, when in 2015, R17m was stolen
from a safe inside the SSA offices. The perpetrators were caught on camera, but
the then-acting head of the Hawks, Berning Ntlemeza, "failed to see the
case through to its logical conclusion".
'Monumental blunder'
The report comes amid probes
by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the Mokgoro inquiry into
the fitness of NPA bosses Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office, the
inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Nugent inquiry into
maladministration at Sars, which have so far revealed varying levels of
criminality and machinations behind the destruction of law enforcement
capabilities.
Of the SSA's Special
Operations (SO) under Dlomo – who famously told colleagues he reports directly
to Zuma – the panel said: "It is clear from the above information and
other information available to the panel that SO had largely become a parallel
intelligence structure serving a faction of the ruling party and, in
particular, the personal political interests of the sitting president of the
party and country. This is in direct breach of the Constitution, the White
Paper, the relevant legislation and plain good government intelligence
functioning."
It also stated that it
found a "blatant disregard" and since Zuma came to power in 2009, a
"marked and increased disregard of the legislation", policies and
prescripts that were intended to govern the SSA.
Zuma drove the process to
create the SSA, which led to "far more serious problems", the report
found. This included the serious disruption of functions, efficiency and
operations, the excessive concentration of power inside a top-heavy management
structure and a lack of proper focus on foreign intelligence.
His push towards a single
intelligence agency and the doctrinal shifts that accompanied it, drove the
core purpose of the SSA away from the prescripts of the Constitution, white
paper and legislation.
For this "monumental blunder", Zuma and
others must face consequences that include criminal prosecution, the panel
said.