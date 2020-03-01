SSA denies clearance for two former ministers meant to serve as SA envoys - report

The Zondo commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony from an unidentified witness, Mr Y, from the State Security Agency (SSA), in relation to aviation. WATCH

Two former intelligence ministers Siyabonga Cwele and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba have been denied top security clearances by the State Security Agency (SSA), according to a Sunday media report.

According to the Sunday Times, Cwele and Letsatsi-Duba failed vetting and could not get the clearance, which is required for them to be sent abroad as ambassadors.

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated Cwele to be SA's top diplomat in Beijing, while Letsatsi-Duba was due to be SA's ambassador in Ankara, Turkey.

Sources told the publication that the head of the SSA domestic branch, Mahlodi Muofhe, wrote to the director-general of international relations Kgabo Mahoai informing him of his decision not to grant Cwele and Letsatsi-Duba clearance.

This is due to what the SSA flagged as Letsatsi-Duba not disclosing a "business relationship with former president Jacob Zuma".

According to the publication, Letsatsi-Duba allegedly lied about a "business relationship" with Zuma, dating back to 2005 when she was an MEC in Limpopo and Zuma was deputy president of the ANC.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba is seen during the swearing-in ceremony of Members of the National Executive. (Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images)

She was also accused of under-declaring her financial position. She denies the claim.

Cwele's time as state security minister was placed under the lens at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in November last year, when it was heard that he allegedly halted a probe into the controversial Gupta family, News24 reported.

The publication reports that the former ministers' credentials had already been sent to the respective missions ahead of their arrival. Four months of diplomatic training at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) as well as courses have already been completed.

SSA spokesperson Mava Scott told the Sunday Times that vetting is a confidential exercise and "the process was not political".

The Presidency said it did not comment on vetting matters.

Cwele and Letsatsi-Duba could not be reached for comment.

Both parties are said to be appealing the decision to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

News24 reported in August last year that Muofhe had been appointed as the new head of the SSA's domestic branch on a short-term contract.

His appointment was in line with Ramaphosa's announcement that year to re-establish the two arms of the intelligence service - one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign intelligence.

A high level review panel appointed by the president recommended splitting the agency in two. The panel's report detailed the abuse of the country's intelligence services for political and personal interests.

Muofhe and Dlodlo however have reportedly not seen eye-to-eye during his short stint and have butted heads over acting appointments, News24 reported.

Muofhe's contract was meant to expire in March this year as the mooted reconfiguration of the National Intelligence Agency takes place, and it was unclear whether Dlodlo would give Muofhe a recommendation for the full time gig, City Press said.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga