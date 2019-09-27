SSA, Dirco must provide answers on top spy Thulani Dlomo's whereabouts - DA

The Democratic Alliance says it has written to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, demanding an urgent answer on the whereabouts top State Security Agency (SSA) spy Thulani Dlomo.

Dlomo is apparently AWOL, as News24 reported on Wednesday. The former South African ambassador to Japan was recalled earlier this year.

Dlomo, previously called "Zuma's private spy", has not returned to "The Farm" - the SSA's headquarters in Pretoria - since his return, sources close to the matter say.

The SSA did not respond to questions about what Dlomo is doing, his whereabouts or other details of his current role in the SSA. The SSA said these issues were confidential employer-employee matters that could not be ventilated in public.

In a statement on Wednesday, DA spokesperson on international relations and cooperation, and MP, Darren Bergman, said clarity was needed about Dlomo's whereabouts and whether he was indeed employed at the SSA.

"It cannot be that an individual with such close ties to state capture and the manipulation of the state machinery could potentially be living off the public's money, whilst evading accountability," he said.

Dlomo was reportedly linked to a dodgy tender when he was stationed in the KwaZulu-Natal government, before he was seconded to the SSA for the first time in 2017.

Said Bergman: "Reports indicate that Dlomo has been missing in action for several months after he was recalled by President Cyril Ramaphosa from his ambassadorship in Japan in January 2019. Dlomo previously worked for the Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal as their Head of Security in 2012.

"He resigned abruptly before a forensic audit found that he had received kickbacks of R1m for tenders worth R45m. By the time the audit was made public, he had already moved on to work at the State Security Agency (SSA)."

He said the SSA and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) needed to "break their silence on this matter".

"…as Dlomo has a case to answer for at the Zondo Commission and before the courts. It is for this reason that the DA has asked the ministers:

Whether the department is aware of Dlomo's whereabouts;

Whether he is currently employed by either the SSA or Dirco; and,

If he is employed, what position he currently holds and his remuneration package.

There are many questions which have been left unanswered on this matter. The DA will continue to seek clarity, to ensure that not a single cent of the peoples money is spent on the employment of Thulani Dlomo."



'Illegal activities'

Dlomo, who headed the SSA's Special Operations (SO) Unit before his Japan posting, was heavily criticised by the High Level Panel Report into the State Security Agency. The Presidency released the report earlier this year.

The panel was headed by South Africa's first safety and security minister, Sydney Mufamadi.

The report referred to the Special Operations Unit, which was headed by Dlomo, as a "law unto itself and directly served the political interests of the executive".

The panel named a number of "illegal" activities undertaken by the SO under Dlomo's watch.

It said that the SO became a "parallel intelligence structure serving a faction of the ruling party and, in particular, the personal political interests of the sitting president of the party and the country. This is in direct breach of the Constitution, the White Paper, the relevant legislation and plain good government intelligence functioning."

The panel further recommended: "The findings of the panel and of the current investigation of the (inspector general) and the SO and related matters should form the basis for serious consequences and for those involved in illegal activity, including, where appropriate, disciplinary and/or criminal prosecution."