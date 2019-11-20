 

St Francis College reinstates expelled pupils following intervention by KZN education MEC

2019-11-20 18:33

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

Pupils who were expelled from St Francis College in Marriannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, have been reinstated following an urgent intervention and arbitration by Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, the provincial Department of Education has said. 

They were expelled after being accused of contravening the school's code of conduct.

According to the department, 13 pupils were initially expelled and nine have been reinstated. 

Mshengu intervened in the matter between the independent school and parents.   

"We are glad that these learners have been accepted back in the school set-up. In the meantime, we will assist the affected learners by having them undergo corrective and support programmes so that they can be rehabilitated," he said. 

Mshengu added people deserve a second chance, saying the department had a strong belief that schools could help in transforming society and ensuring that these future citizens develop self-discipline and a sense of self-worth.

"It is therefore vital that all schools take a positive approach to the issue of conduct and discipline."

Read more on:    durban  |  education
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

