 

Stabbed and dumped in a salt pan: PE police need help identifying murdered woman

2020-02-21 21:33

Jenni Evans

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene. (Son)

Police tape cordons off a suspected crime scene. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A black gown, no underwear and a green scarf wrapped around her neck - these are the few clues Port Elizabeth police have to work with as they seek urgent help in identifying the body of a woman found dumped in a salt pan in Missionvale on Friday.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman had stab wounds and bruises on her body.

She is estimated to be aged between 20 and 25.

The woman was naked under her gown and was wearing one black pump. The other shoe was found in the water. 

An olive-green scarf or cloth was wrapped around her neck. 

Anyone who can help police identify the woman or shed light on what happened to her is asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall of the Algoa Park police station on 064 085 7476/041 401 1061, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. 

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

uBaba is coming home: Zuma supporters rally ahead of his arrival from Cuba

2020-02-21 20:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:55 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags a whopping R400K 2020-02-21 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 