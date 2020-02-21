Stabbed and dumped in a salt pan: PE police need help identifying murdered woman

A black gown, no underwear and a green scarf wrapped around her neck - these are the few clues Port Elizabeth police have to work with as they seek urgent help in identifying the body of a woman found dumped in a salt pan in Missionvale on Friday.



Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman had stab wounds and bruises on her body.

She is estimated to be aged between 20 and 25.

The woman was naked under her gown and was wearing one black pump. The other shoe was found in the water.

An olive-green scarf or cloth was wrapped around her neck.

Anyone who can help police identify the woman or shed light on what happened to her is asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall of the Algoa Park police station on 064 085 7476/041 401 1061, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.