Stabbed and dumped in a salt pan: PE police need help identifying murdered woman

A black
gown, no underwear and a green scarf wrapped around her neck - these are the
few clues Port Elizabeth police have to work with as they seek urgent help in
identifying the body of a woman found dumped in a salt pan in Missionvale on
Friday.
Spokesperson
Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman had stab wounds and bruises on her body.
She is
estimated to be aged between 20 and 25.
The woman was
naked under her gown and was wearing one black pump. The other shoe was
found in the water.
An olive-green
scarf or cloth was wrapped around her neck.
Anyone who
can help police identify the woman or shed light on what happened to her is
asked to contact Detective Captain Henk Rall of the Algoa Park police station on
064 085 7476/041 401 1061, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest
police station.