Stabbed author says 'attacker's' payback promise had a more sinister meaning

When her attacker told her he wanted to pay her back, acclaimed children's author Dianne Case, thought he was referring to the money he owed her.

"But his statement clearly had a very different meaning," she said outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court where the man accused of attempting to kill her was denied bail on Thursday.

Tyrone Prinsloo, 31, a Retreat carpenter, faces charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving and aggravated robbery after he allegedly stabbed her 14 times in a parking lot near Wynberg Park last week.

Case met Prinsloo earlier this year while looking for a tenant to rent a Pelican Park property she did not want to leave vacant.

She was referred to the married father by his uncle, a Wynberg police officer, who told her his nephew was living with his mother and was looking for a place for him and his family.

The house was in the process of being renovated and Prinsloo had promised her that he would complete the job. She gave him money to cover the materials, but he never pitched to complete the work, she said.

'Pay her back'

Investigating officer Sergeant Frederick Abrahams testified that Prinsloo had arrived at Case's Wynberg home the afternoon of November 28, saying he wanted to "pay her back".

He had reportedly asked her to take him to an ATM when he saw that her daughter and domestic worker were home.

Case complied, and they drove through Constantia and Wynberg in search of an ATM for his requested bank.

While driving, he asked her to stop and she found parking near the local park.

"He started to cry and told her he had problems with his wife, who was having an affair," Abrahams testified.

Case told News24 she had given him advice, encouraging him to deal with his problems head on.

Prinsloo then allegedly asked Case to accompany him to the park's toilet, but she refused and he asked her to take him to a nearby garage.

"She checked to see if the road was clear for her to drive, when he attacked her with a knife. He stabbed her repeatedly in the neck and hands," Abrahams testified.

"He told her he was going to slit her throat."

Case, however, fought back and managed to escape. Her attacker chased after her and stabbed her in the back of her head.

Protesters outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court ahead of Tyrone Prinsloo’s bail application. (Supplied)

Staff working at the park saw what was happening and tried to intervene.



Prinsloo then allegedly jumped into Case's car and drove off, before the workers gave chase.

He drove into a cul-de-sac where they cornered him.

'It's clear the attack was planned'

He allegedly attempted to escape and caused extensive damage to Case's vehicle. Abrahams arrested him at the scene where civilians apprehended him.

The writer was treated for her injuries at Victoria Hospital. The lower part of her face is still covered in plasters to protect the stitches and she has lost some sensation in her upper neck.

Abrahams said he questioned Prinsloo and asked him why he had attacked her.

Prinsloo allegedly responded that he had been angered by his wife's infidelity and that he suspected that their youngest child was not his.

The investigating officer argued that Prinsloo was a danger to the child and his wife, who had a protection order against him as well as a domestic violence complaint, which she has since withdrawn.

Case also feared for her safety as Prinsloo knew where she lived and the layout of her house.

"It's clear the attack was planned," he told the magistrate, saying the attempt to get Case to accompany him to the bathroom was to try and isolate her.

The magistrate said the State had a strong prima facie case and pointed out that the attack had taken place during the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

Case said she felt sorry for Prinsloo, considering he had children.

"But he can't do what he did. Too many women give and forgive too much. We must not be manipulated and put under pressure to comply with what men want just to keep their moods up. No, sorry. No more," she said firmly.

"What he did has consequences. This is the process of him facing those consequences."

The case was postponed to January 22 for further investigation.