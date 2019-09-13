Stabbed DUT student's condition critical, but improving - family

Sandile Ndlovu's family requested that people refrain from posting fake updates on his condition online. (iStock)

Social media posts and news reports that Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu had died are false, a family spokesperson has told News24.

"We want to please ask people to refrain from spreading false messages. Sandile is doing better. He is in a critical condition, but improving. Please keep praying for him," Tshepo Mokoena said on Friday afternoon.

He made the statement after two radio stations and a plethora of social media posts claimed that the 18-year-old had died after being stabbed in a lecture theatre.

"It is already a tough time for the family. We are trying to hold it together. We are a family that prays often. There are many elders in our family. These rumours don't help their health either."

Mokoena said that Ndlovu's current condition was "better than Monday and Tuesday".

"He is in a much better state, but still critical. He sustained a skull fracture."

Earlier this week, Ndlovu was studying in a classroom at DUT when an unknown individual stabbed him in the head.

The matter has increased concerns about security at the university. Another student, Mlungisi Madonsela, was shot dead, allegedly by contracted security officials, earlier this year.

Mokoena said that, while the family was happy with the assistance from the university, the "narrative transcended Sandile".

"We are appreciative for all DUT has done. But security at the college has to improve. We were told cameras were not working properly at the lecture hall where this happened. It is now not about Sandile, but also about the safety at the institution."

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said management had resolved to temporarily suspend the academic programme in Durban on Friday.

Khan said that, following a meeting with student leadership where security matters were raised, a proposal would have to be presented to the university Executive Committee of Senate.

On Friday morning, a large group of students peacefully protested along Steve Biko Road, outside DUT's main campus.

Students prayed and called for the improvement of security.