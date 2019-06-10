 

Stabbed Forest High pupil was facing armed robbery charges - NPA

2019-06-10 14:57

Sesona Ngqakamba

Forest High School. (Photo: Nokuthula Manyathi, News24)

Forest High School. (Photo: Nokuthula Manyathi, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 16-year old Forest High School pupil who was stabbed to death last week had a pending armed robbery charge to his name, according to the State.

It was one of the reasons why the state did not oppose bail for Daniel Bakwela's alleged murderer, Mohammed Mwela. 

"Of importance to note, is the fact that the family of the deceased was consulted about this decision," NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court granted Mwela, 19, R5 000 bail on Monday. He faces a charge of murder for allegedly stabbing Bakwela to death outside his school. He also faces two charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing and wounding two other pupils. 

"We also requested the family to furnish us with a death certificate of the deceased, reason being, we made them aware that the deceased in this matter was also facing a criminal charge of armed robbery in this court and was supposed to appear in August," Mjonondwane said. 

Stouter Kinders Gang 

She added that Bakwela was due to appear in court along with his friend, who Mawela also allegedly stabbed.

She said the State also had to consider all those facts before it decided that it would not oppose bail.

"Even now, the magistrate has ruled that there is an allegation that the deceased was part of a gang. As the State, we don't have information to rebut such allegations, hence we did not oppose bail in this matter," she said. 

READ MORE: Forest High School stabbing accused granted bail

Mwela submitted to the court that on the day of the incident, he was allegedly under attack by the deceased's gang. When Magistrate Basimane Molwana asked how he knew that it was a gang, he said it was known that he belonged to a gang called the "Stouter Kinders".

Bakwela's friends, who were at court for Mwela's first appearance, confirmed to News24 that there was a group called the Stouter Kinders, but were adamant that they were not involved in any crime. 

"Those are top kids, my friends. He (Bakwela) was in the gang but we were not doing gangsterism. We were just friends," one of the friends said. 

Bakwela will go back to school and kill 

On Monday, Bakwela's family cried and threw themselves on the floor of the court's corridors after Mwela was granted bail.  

"A 19-year-old stabbed three boys - one died, two survived. Why didn't they allow those two boys to enter the courtroom and testify that it was not self-defence," Bakwela's uncle, Raymond Okita, said after the judgment. 

He said they were worried Mwela would commit a similar crime because he knows he will be granted bail. 

Okita added they were not calling for Mwela to spend the rest of his life in jail but wanted him to be punished and then released. 

"He will go back to school and kill because he knows that his parents will give him R5 000 bail. It's not fair," he said.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Viral 'knobkierie assault' video: Farmer lays counter-charges

2019-06-10 14:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One player is R249k richer after Sunday's draw 2019-06-09 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 