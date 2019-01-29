 

Businessman stabbed to death - just as he starts to turn his life around

2019-01-29 15:00

Nokuthula Khanyile

Last week, Bangladeshi businessman Sha-poran Porar was on cloud nine.

After spending 14 years in a foreign country, he was finally going to visit his parents and meet his eldest daughter for the first time.

The Home Affairs Department granted him his temporary South African residence permit last week and next month he was due to make the long-awaited trip to reunite with his family in Bangladesh.

But on Sunday, the unthinkable happened, and Porar was stabbed to death.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood with one stab wound to the neck inside his tuckshop in Imbali.

Porar (45) arrived in the country almost 14 years ago. Back home in Bangladesh, he left his pregnant wife and could not return as he would not have a permit to allow him back into South Africa.

Porar, who had been operating a shop for one year in Imbali Unit 1, was stabbed after he was approached by four men who asked him for plastic straws.

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm but his body was only found two hours later.

In the CCTV video footage, the four men are seen standing outside the shop talking to Porar.

A few seconds later, during what looked like a verbal altercation, one of the men, wearing a nondescript cap, is seen pointing a finger at Porar, before grabbing his t-shirt through the bars of a steel gate.

The other men standing outside try to restrain the assailant, but he pulls out a knife and stabs Porar once before letting him go and fleeing.

A few seconds later, Porar is seen staggering sideways inside the shop, before falling to the floor. After Porar is stabbed, one of the men returns to the counter, but is seen running away after spotting the bloodied Porar on the floor.

Bangladesh Community Committee president Saimon Haq Kajol said Porar’s body was found by the CCTV camera operator.

He [the camera operator] rushed him to Imbalenhle Clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

“His attacker is heard in the video asking for plastic straws. We are not sure what accelerated the disagreement between them, but we can’t believe he was killed for something so trivial,” he said.

He told The Witness that most foreign shop owners were operating in fear.

Kajol said just this month, they have received close to 10 reports of break-ins at foreign-owned tuck shops in the CBD and outskirts of Pietermaritzburg.

“His father and mother have been waiting for him for a long time.

“When the time finally comes for him to go and visit his family, he is killed. It is very tragic.

“We are sending the body to Bangladesh, so his daughter can at least see her father’s face,” he said.

Kajol said in another incident, also on Sunday, unknown armed robbers accosted another Bangladeshi businessman and made off with over R16 000 in cash and cigarettes. The incident happened in Northdale at the Highgate Supermarket at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese said police are investigating a charge of murder.

No arrests have been made yet.


