Staffer at a Cape Town primary school tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at Hague Primary School in Delft in Cape Town has tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Education said on Monday.

This comes as some teachers returned to schools on Monday in preparation for the return of Grade 7 and 12 pupils, who will going back to class first in a phased approach from 1 June.

The department, however, confirmed that Hague Primary School will still be reopening on 1 June.

"I can confirm that there is a case, but unfortunately cannot say which staff member due privacy", said Western Cape education department spokesperson Kerry Mauchline.

