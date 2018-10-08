Woman tells of 2-year stalker nightmare

For two years Kavina Rajcoomar and her family have been
receiving "threatening" phone calls from a "stalker" — who
went as far as watching her while she was on her balcony.
The Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg mother of one has had to
regularly endure "private number" phone calls from the woman, who
would swear at, threaten and intimidate her — and tell her friends and family
she was having an affair. At the time, Rajcoomar did not know who her stalker
was.
The stalker even allegedly set up fake Facebook profiles to
slander Rajcoomar's party theme and décor business.
Health24: Taking a look at stalking
Rajcoomar told Weekend Witness that the "torment"
she underwent from her stalker made her paranoid.
"She used to call my boyfriend and say 'check what she's
[Rajcoomar] doing on the balcony'. So she was watching me from the street.
"She would phone friends and tell them that I'm 'jolling'
with another man. She also knew my whereabouts and would make phone calls and
comments about visiting my neighbour and visiting my mother.
Paranoid
"It was making me very paranoid. I didn't know who it
could be. I live in a big flat and I suspected my neighbours. I would fight
with some of my friends and family ... I stopped talking to so many people.
"Everybody was a suspect. I accused so many people, and
I was isolating myself at home," she said.
But last week a breakthrough was made when a section 205
police report — a list of calls received and made from a number, which allows
for the unmasking of private number calls — revealed that the alleged culprit
was an old acquaintance of Rajcoomar's.
Rajcoomar wasted no time applying for a harassment order
against the woman and is now awaiting a court date. "I had suspected it
was her when I once recognised her voice on the phone, but when I asked if it
was her she denied it.
"She was close to a former manager of mine. She had
tried to become my friend but she didn't really fit in. She would also call me
after work and sometimes at 7 am and talk for hours. I would get irritated.
"I feel better now that I know who I'm dealing with. I
can't believe someone could be so sick...
"A lot of people love me, and I have a loving
personality. So I couldn't figure out who would do this."
Rajcoomar said she intends to see the harassment case
through, and said she has recorded conversations and screen captured photos of
the woman's abuse.
"I knew her as far back as 2011 … and I'm unsure why
she messaged me again. Only she can answer that. I wonder if I'm being dragged
into something I don't know about."
Police confirmed a case of crimen injuria was under
investigation relating to offensive remarks that Rajcoomar received.
Stalking 'can lead to violence'
Psychologist Kevin Fourie described stalking as an obsessive
compulsive behaviour that is fundamentally irrational.
He said the stalker believes their "target" wants
to be stalked. "The thought process is: 'I have to have this person in my
life and, if not, something terrible will happen'."
He explained: "They think that 'this is actually what
both of us want'. It's completely irrational, and you can't discuss it with
them in a rational way because the person will come up with reasons why you are
wrong."
Fourie said stalking can become extreme, and lead to
violence. "If the target is not co-operating, then it can turn into anger,
and become a revenge-based obsession.
"It's a case of 'if I can't have you then no one can',
and that's when it becomes violent. They can even do things like contact your
boss and tell them bad things about you."
Collecting evidence key when you're targeted
Private investigator Rick Crouch said someone being stalked
should collect evidence of the stalker's behaviour and open a case with the
police.
He said people should ensure their social media accounts
were secure, and advised people not to accept friend or follow requests from
unknown people.
"If you are being cyber stalked or cyber bullied, do
not disable your account, because if you disable your account you are unable to
collect evidence. Make screen shots of all the communications and save them to
a flash drive. Open a case with police."
He advised people to then hire a private investigator who is
experienced in cybercrime and would be able to identify the perpetrator and
hand that information to police.