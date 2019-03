Pick n Pay has invited the stars of the "My f*k Marelize" viral video, Marelize Horn and her mother, Heidi, to join the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the weekend.

In the video, Marelize rides her bicycle on the rugby field at Affies Park in Windhoek. She rides in a circular motion and then heads straight for the rugby posts, before crashing right into them.

Her mother then exclaims in Afrikaans: "My fok, Marelize...", before starting to walk toward her.

The 19-year-old has described herself as "'n ongeluksvoël" (accident-prone person) who falls down almost every day.

"My mum Heidi says: 'My fok, Marelize' to me almost every day! I fall off things, walk into things – it's insane how clumsy I am," Marelize told News24 in an earlier report.

Marelize will be arriving from Namibia on Saturday and is expected to get pro-cycling tips from rising cyclist stars from the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy team.

She will also get the honour of waving off the cyclists at the start of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

