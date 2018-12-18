 

State calls for conviction in Baby Daniel trial as judge questions mother's fitness

2018-12-18 16:10

Ntwaagae Seleka

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Judgment against a couple standing trial for the murder, torture and neglect of Baby Daniel has been reserved in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Judge C Matshitse reserved his judgment against Timothy Naidoo and Daniel's mother, Maryke Cloete, until Thursday.

Baby Daniel was three years old when he died in June 2016 at the lovers' home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.

The couple sobbed when the gruesome injuries Baby Daniel sustained were detailed in the heads of arguments tabled by lawyers representing the two accused.

READ:  Alleged baby killers: Judgment expected in Baby Daniel matter

The court had to adjourn for a few minutes to allow Cloete, who was crying hysterically, to compose herself.

During the trial it emerged in court that Baby Daniel had 60% burn wounds on his body and arms from boiling water, while sections of his skin had peeled off. He also had severe head injuries and broken bones, a broken elbow and bruises on his face.

After he allegedly tortured Baby Daniel with hot water, Naidoo then told Cloete that: "I f***ed him up for good this time."

Cloete was away when her son was being allegedly abused.

Torture

The accused claimed the injuries Baby Daniel sustained were the result of separate incidents including when he allegedly fell off his bike, fell from a tree and accidentally fell into a hot bath. The head injuries were as a result of hitting a sliding door, they claimed.

During arguments, Matshitse questioned the fitness of Cloete as a responsible and caring mother.

"Between February and March in 2016, the child had a broken elbow, after falling from a tree. All the time, Cloete didn't see that the child was injured. She only became aware when Naidoo told the child's biological father and the police that the child had fallen into a hot bath.

ALSO READ:  Baby killer pleads guilty to tossing, burning, beating child to death

"As a caring mother, it didn't raise any eyebrows in her mind that the child was injured."

The judge also wondered why a toddler would be allowed to go and use a toilet outside the house on his own.

"Is that not neglect?" asked Matshitse.

Three of Cloete's remaining children have since been taken away from her by social workers following Baby Daniel's brutal death.

'She knew the child was going to die'

Prosecutor Steven Rubin called for the pair's conviction based on his injuries.

"The dead don't die, their bodies remain behind to tell us a story of what happened. The child's body is speaking to us. It is telling us what happened," Rubin said.

He said injuries sustained by Baby Daniel were not consistent with a person who had fallen from a bicycle or from a tree.

"It showed of injuries inflicted on the child. He was subjected to long-term abuse that resulted in a loss of life. The mother is denying knowledge of assault against the child. She had a duty not to provide only medical assistance but to report Naidoo to authorities.

"She only became aware of the injuries after the child had died. She had a duty to act. She knew the child was injured. She knew the child was going to die," said Rubin.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

St Francis Bay residents evacuated over runaway fire, volunteer group scrambles for chopper

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Taxi collision leaves 1 dead in Ballito
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 15 December Lottery draw 2018-12-15 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 