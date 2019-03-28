 

State capture: 'I intend to provide the commission with an honest account' - Mokonyane

2019-03-28 19:22

Ntwaagae Seleka

Nomvula Mokonyane. (GCIS)

Nomvula Mokonyane. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Environmental Affairs, Nomvula Mokonyane, wants to clear her name at the state capture commission inquiry and challenge damning allegations made against her by former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

During his testimony before commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Agrizzi levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government officials – including Mokonyane.

Agrizzi reiterated allegations on Thursday that the minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa.

It was the second time he implicated Mokonyane.

He revealed that Bosasa had a longstanding relationship with Mokonyane because she was a powerful figure in government.

She held influence that the company could use to not only secure more contracts, but keep criminal prosecution at bay, Agrizzi testified.

READ: Et tu, Nomvula? Mokonyane dragged further into web of Bosasa corruption

Agrizzi initially testified in January that Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and alcohol for family functions.

He also alleged that Mokonyane received cash payments and maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and new camera systems.

Agrizzi said he was present on one occasion when Mokonyane was handed cash in a grey security bag while she was Gauteng premier, between May 2009 and May 2014.

"I remember clearly, it was in her study," he said. "As you walk in the front door, to the right. There was a whole lot of memorabilia on the wall."

Bosasa sponsored ANC lekgotlas, private funerals for family members, and massive Siyanqoba rallies for the ruling party at Mokonyane's request, the commission heard.

Agrizzi confirmed key details of a GroundUp report published on March 13, 2019, that revealed Mokonyane might have a severe conflict of interest as she would preside over the appeal process for a massive Eastern Cape wind farm project linked to Bosasa CEO Watson's brother, Ronnie Watson, and his family.

Received notice

Mokonyane's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the minister was notified on Wednesday that there were allegations against her in Agrizzi's testimony whhich implicated her in unlawful, illegal or improper conduct.

"The commission's Rule 3.3 states that 'upon receipt' of a notice and statement from the commission implicating one, the implicated party has 14 days from the date of the notice to file an application to testify, cross-examine a witness and or call witnesses. The minister was never issued with such a notice at the instance of Agrizzi's initial testimony.

"A formal complaint in this regard was filed with the chair of the commission, particularly on procedural fairness, potential prejudice and appropriateness of the decision of the commission not to comply with its own rules and regulations in this regard. The chair of the commission has undertaken to rule on this fundamental matter of legal principle in due course," said Ndamase.

Mokonyane added that: "Having now formally received a notice from the commission and the aspects of the statements of Agrizzi that make allegations against me, it is my intention to exercise my rights to testify, cross-examine and call witnesses before the commission."

She says the allegations are of a "serious nature, self-contradictory in many respects and are designed to cast aspersions of impropriety against me in my personal and official capacities".

She will set out to prove that the allegations of her relationship with Bosasa and the Watson family are dismissed formally and under oath.

READ: State capture: Zondo questions why senior officials turned a blind eye

"I intend to provide the commission with an honest account of my relationship with the Watson family, my role as the previous head of elections and organising for the ANC, as well as my various roles in government insofar as they may relate to the 'false' allegations of bribery of myself by Bosasa," said Mokonyane.

She maintained that the allegations were untrue and said this would become evident once she exercises her rights before the commission.

It is her intention to respect the commission and to refrain from running parallel public commentary on its proceedings via the media.

Read more on:    nomvula mokonyane  |  angelo agrizzi  |  johannesburg  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The George & Annie Starck Homes Choir's prayer for SA

2019-03-27 06:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Food fears - Cyclone Idai wipes out crops, leaving farmers empty-handed
Traffic Alerts
Ka ching! 2 jackpots for Wednesday Daily Lotto 2019-03-27 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 