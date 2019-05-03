State capture inquiry: 'All hell broke loose' when Ntlemeza took over as Hawks head - Booysen

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will continue on Thursday with the testimony of Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss, Johan Booysen. (Screengrab/SABC Digital News )

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has told the state capture commission of inquiry that "all hell broke loose" when Berning Ntlemeza was appointed as the head of the crime-fighting unit.

"For lack of a better word, when he was appointed, all hell broke loose within the [Hawks]. I cannot describe it any other way," Booysen told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.

He testified that the first thing that raised red flags for him was receiving a call from Ntlemeza on New Year's Eve - days after his appointment.

"I received a call from him and he said to me that he would like to see me on January 1," Booysen said.

"It's the first time in my police career of 40 years...that I'd been summoned to a meeting in the morning of a New Year's Day," he said.

Booysen claimed that Ntlemeza asked him for his "equity profile" and that it didn't "make sense" that Ntlemeza tried to make him look at the equity profile on January 1, 2015.

"The way he communicates, you can never figure out what he wants or what he doesn't want," Booysen continued.

Suspension

He also told Zondo that the former Hawks head suspended him on a public holiday.

He said he received a phone call from his neighbour, who told him that "the riot police" were jumping over his fence at his house.

He said the police were there to serve him notice of the suspension and added that Ntlemeza did this to prove a point.

"If you go against me (Ntlemeza), this is what will happen," he testified.

He said that, after this development, Ntlemeza appointed someone permanently in his position.

When former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat was suspended, Ntlemeza was appointed to act in the position in December 2014.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza's appointment was unlawful and invalid.

The hearing continues.