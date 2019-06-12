 

State capture inquiry: Former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana to testify

2019-06-12 08:43

Alex Mitchley

Mxolisi Nxasana (City Press, file)

Mxolisi Nxasana (City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, Mxolisi Nxasana, is expected to testify before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Nxasana National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) in 2013.

READ: 'I don't have it' - former prosecutions head Mxolisi Nxasana on his golden handshake payout

Less than two years later, Nxasana stepped down from his position amid an inquiry into his fitness to hold office in terms of section 12(6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

Less than a year after his appointment, it emerged that Nxasana allegedly failed to disclose that he had been acquitted of murder in 1985.

After leaving the NPA in 2015, he received a R17m golden handshake.

READ MORE: 'Zuma tried to seduce Nxasana with public money', court hears

But the Constitutional Court later found that Zuma's decision to remove Nxasana from his position was an abuse of power.

The court declared the appointment of his successor, Shaun Abrahams, invalid and unconstitutional.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Nxasana should pay back that money because that would be a natural consequence of the declaration that of the manner in which Nxasana vacated office was constitutionally invalid.

The state capture commission of inquiry, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was set up to investigate corruption and fraud in the public sector and various state organs.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

6 SAPS Anti-Gang Unit members shot in Cape Town

2019-06-12 08:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 