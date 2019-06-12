State capture inquiry: Former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana to testify

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss, Mxolisi Nxasana, is expected to testify before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Nxasana National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) in 2013.

Less than two years later, Nxasana stepped down from his position amid an inquiry into his fitness to hold office in terms of section 12(6) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

Less than a year after his appointment, it emerged that Nxasana allegedly failed to disclose that he had been acquitted of murder in 1985.

After leaving the NPA in 2015, he received a R17m golden handshake.

But the Constitutional Court later found that Zuma's decision to remove Nxasana from his position was an abuse of power.

The court declared the appointment of his successor, Shaun Abrahams, invalid and unconstitutional. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said Nxasana should pay back that money because that would be a natural consequence of the declaration that of the manner in which Nxasana vacated office was constitutionally invalid. The state capture commission of inquiry, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was set up to investigate corruption and fraud in the public sector and various state organs.

