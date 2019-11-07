State capture inquiry: Mzwanele Manyi accuses evidence leader of not 'operating in good faith'

Former
Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general
Mzwanele Manyi has accused the Zondo commission's evidence leader of not
"operating in good faith" in how she posed questions about his
termination of service at the Department of Labour.
Testifying for the second time
before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Manyi said
advocate Kate Hofmeyr, who led his evidence, was "pushing her own
narrative" that he was dismissed by former labour minister Membathisi
Mdladlana in 2010.
"She is not operating in
good faith," he said.
Manyi added that Hofmeyr was
"here just to try to win this battle. We are sitting here wasting time on
an unlawful letter".
"Why don't you make your
point, Ms Hofmeyr?" Manyi asked.
He also accused Hofmeyr of asking
leading questions, in order to make a "nefarious point".
False statements
"I said here yesterday
(Wednesday), I have no evidence of having being dismissed, because I was
getting paid."
But Hofmeyr did not back down.
She accused Manyi of making false statements during his testimony on Wednesday.
"The suggestions that there
is bad faith on my part, insofar as I put to him what are clearly obvious and
pertinent facts, that the previous testimony did not refer to the disciplinary
hearing being convened and adjourned…
"Mr Manyi, in your testimony
yesterday, I want to put it to you that you made four statements that are
untrue," she said.
Hofmeyr said Manyi's false
statements were:
- That he had never received a termination
letter from Mdladlana. The letter is dated October 29, 2010;
- That the first time Manyi saw the letter was
on October 18, 2019, when the commission gave it to him;
- That he was never dismissed from the labour
department and that he remained employed, but on leave, from the period from
his suspension to the time he was transferred to GCIS.
Manyi responded: "There is
nothing false that I have said."
He maintained that he had never
received the letter of termination.
"A minister is actually a
caretaker for a director general. He is not an employer of a DG. A minister
does not have the power to dismiss a DG.
"So you can write that 'I am
dismissing you', you can write all kinds of things and purport to dismiss, but
the only time the word dismissal or termination really takes effect…is when you
have the consent of the president," Manyi said.
Manyi was transferred from the
labour department to GCIS in February 2011, replacing Themba Maseko.
Maseko testified last year that
he was fired shortly after refusing to abide by then-president Jacob Zuma's
instruction to "help" the Guptas with their new venture, the
now-defunct The New Age newspaper, in 2010.