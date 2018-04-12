 

State capture inquiry: Zondo dismisses EFF's objection to Terence Nombembe appointment

2018-04-12 15:41

Jan Bornman

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters' objection to the appointment of Terence Nombembe as head of investigations.

Zondo appointed Nombembe, a chartered accountant and auditor, who was the former auditor-general of South Africa, to head commission investigations.

However, shortly after his appointment, the EFF took issue with his appointment and accused him of being tainted after he allegedly accepted a donation of more than R1m from Trillian.

The Gupta-linked company had been implicated in state capture.

EFF leader Julius Malema demanded that Nombembe recuse himself because, during his tenure last year as CEO of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), the organisation accepted a donation from Trillian.

READ: R1.2m Gupta-linked donation: 'We are not captured', says SAICA on Malema claims

"By the time Saica received the donation, it was common cause and public knowledge that Trillian Capital was used as a corruption vehicle by the Guptas' criminal syndicate and had received more than R500m from Eskom," Malema said.

Saica explained that the R1.272m Trillian donation had been made voluntarily and that it formed part of R57m worth of donations from various organisations in the public and private sectors.

"We have noted with great concern the accusations levelled at the institute due to misinformation about a student-funding donation that one of Saica's entities, the Thuthuka Bursary Fund (TBF) received from Trillian Capital (Pty) Ltd," chairperson and acting Saica CEO Fanisa Lamola said in a statement in March.

Lamola added that Saica held a board meeting in July 2017, a month after the release of a damning Trillian report that unearthed controversial business connections involving Eskom and McKinsey. 

"The board unanimously resolved to return the donation to Trillian with immediate effect."

Lamola said measures related to donor vetting have been enhanced.

Read more on:    saica  |  trillian  |  eff  |  raymond zondo  |  julius malema  |  terence nombembe  |  state capture inquiry

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Shivambu assault case referred to Parliament's ethics committee

2018-04-12 15:10

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Slain Khayelitsha cop's family takes solace in Cele's words of strength and courage
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 11 2018-04-11 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 