 

State capture inquiry: Zondo to question top cop on classified crime intelligence documents

2019-09-23 18:09

Jeanette Chabalala

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chairs the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chairs the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: State capture commission resumes after week of explosive testimony

2019-09-23 15:48

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is resuming to hear an application after a week of explosive testimony by senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse.WATCH

State capture inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the commission is determined to get answers from national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole on why documents relating to various crime intelligence activities are not declassified.

This comes after testimony by senior Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse who told the commission he had battled for seven years to get access to classified documents, and to declassify others, related to his investigations but that these were ignored.

Roelofse said he was told former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his former colleague, former chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus, had pressurised officials not to co-operate with the investigation.

He informed the commission 11 investigations had ensued relating to the state-funded secret service account, adding some of the investigations could not be finalised as documents were not declassified, News24 earlier reported.

Roelofse said what he had testified to was just a "microcosm" of what was going on at the police and with other investigations.

READ: Mdluli letter shows Crime Intelligence was involved in party politics, ANC conferences - Hawks detective

On Monday, Zondo said, arising from Roelofse's testimony, he wanted answers from Sitole on whether he would declassify documents or not.

"From what I have been told, it is difficult to understand that there are proper grounds for any refusal or unpreparedness to declassify some of the documents. But I have only heard one side of the story, I haven't heard the national commissioner's side. 

"From what has been explained to me so far, on the face of it, it just does appear that documents which are important for investigations into corruption are not being declassified for reasons that have never even been told to Colonel Roelofse, on his version."

Zondo also wanted to know whether or not Police Minister Bheki Cele could assist to get the documents declassified.

However, Cele's legal representative, advocate Griffiths Madonsela, said his client was out of the country and would not be able to immediately attend to matters raised by Zondo, adding he would need to consult with Cele further. 

Meanwhile, Zondo postponed an application brought by former crime intelligence official Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo who is seeking to have his evidence heard in camera.

The application will be heard on Thursday at 09:30.

Naidoo is currently in witness protection.

Read more on:    saps  |  hawks  |  raymond zondo  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tongaat-Hulett embarks on major board shakeup, appoints new chair

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-09-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 